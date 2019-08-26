Thunder Bay social services board grappling with funding cuts, pending program changes

Officials with the district social services board in Thunder Bay, Ont, say they're figuring out what recent cuts and changes to funding for a number of social programs will mean going forward.

Representatives from the Thunder Bay District Social Services Administration Board recently returned from the 2019 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) general meeting and conference in Ottawa. Board chief administrative officer Bill Bradica said they were able to speak with provincial officials about changes to things like Ontario Works, child care and addictions services.

The Ford government ended funding to help people on Ontario Works overcome addictions in July. Additionally, Bradica said that they were told that funding cuts to municipalities and local service agencies for things like public health and child care will be pushed back a year until 2021.

"Having another year is welcome ... obviously [we're] still concerned because it will result in an eventual reduction," Bradica said.

"So our concern is if we still have to do the same amount of work, we will have less funding to do that."

Essentially, the changes mean municipalities will pay 30 per cent of all public health care costs, up from 25 per cent. Municipalities will also have to foot 20 per cent of the bill when creating new child care spots; that has been covered by the province.

Bradica said money to the DSSAB for Ontario Works was also frozen at 2018 levels.

"We're going to have to look at how we can fit within the revised, I guess, lesser funding structure moving forward."

He said, for the DSSAB, overall funding has dropped to just under $100 million from a total budget of $106 million two years ago.

Bradica said provincial officials told delegates at AMO that the government intends to "modernize" how many social programs are to be delivered, including Ontario Works, and that those changes will mean they can be done less expensively and possibly with fewer staff. But he said until those changes come into effect, "we still have to deliver the program as we do now."

"That's where the difficulty lies."

Bradica said he's hoping to see some of those changes before funding starts to dry up.

"If there isn't a significant change in the rules, we may have less time to deal with client issues," Bradica continued. "It's difficult to say at this point but it just could lead to people waiting a little longer to meet with a case worker or have a decision made on their entitlement."

"That remains to be seen."