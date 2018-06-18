Skip to Main Content
Search of Thunder Bay home leads to drug, weapons charges
Two men face drug-and weapons-related charges after police searched a north-side Thunder Bay home last week. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

Two people are facing drug-related charges after a search of a north-side Thunder Bay residence last week, police said Monday.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Ruttan Street just before noon on June 15. Responding officers saw a handgun, suspected drugs, and cash in the residence, and arrested two males.

A search warrant was obtained, and a large quantities of oxycodone and hydromorphone pills, marijuana and cocaine were found inside the home. Also located was Canadian currency, as well as handguns with ammunition.

A 26-year-old man from Edmonton and a 25-year-old man from Hamilton each face several drug and weapons charges, police said.

Both appeared in court on the weekend and were remanded into custody.

