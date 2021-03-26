Thunder Bay police charge two with drug trafficking

Two people from Barrie, Ont., are facing charges in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Thunder Bay.

Police said officers with the Intelligence Unit, K9 Unit, and OPP's Organized Crime Bureau spotted one of the suspects at a gas station in the 200 block of Arthur Street just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

A vehicle connected to the investigation was also observed.

Police conducted a traffic stop at the gas station, and the suspect attempted to re-enter his vehicle and flee, but was arrested after a brief struggle.

As a result of the arrest, and a subsequently-executed search warrant, police seized quantities of crack cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, as well as cash and items related to drug trafficking.

After the arrest, police executed another search warrant at a Vale Crescent residence that was linked to the same investigation.

Inside, they found a female suspect, who was arrested. A search of the home turned up quantities of fentanyl, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, and items associated with drug trafficking.

Police said the potential street value of the drugs is $15,000.

A man and woman from Barrie, Ont., are facing drug-related charges, as well as one count each of breach of probation. The male accused is also charged with resisting police.

Both appeared in court Friday and were remanded into custody. They're due back in court on March 30.