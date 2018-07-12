Two charged in Thunder Bay police drug trafficking investigation

Thunder Bay police have charged two people in connection with an investigation into drug trafficking in Westfort.

Members of the police Intelligence Unit and OPP executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500 block of Gore Street West at 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Inside the apartment, two people were arrested. One of them attempted to resist police by preventing officers from entering one of the apartment's bedrooms.

Police said a search of the apartment turned up quantities of suspected crack cocaine, cocaine and items consistent with drug trafficking.

The estimated street value of the drugs, police said, is more than $12,000.

A 35-year-old Thunder Bay man and 33-year-old Thunder Bay woman have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both appeared in court on Thursday and were remanded into custody.