Toronto man facing drug, weapons charges after disturbance call in Thunder Bay

A 23-year-old Toronto man is facing drug and weapons charges following an investigation by Thunder Bay police.

Police were called to a residence in the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday with reports of a disturbance and possible assault.

Responding officers found the accused, who was attempting to hide. Also found and seized were weapons, cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia and more than $5,000 in cash, police said.

The accused was taken to police headquarters, where police said he attempted to provide officers with a false identity.

Officers were able to confirm the man's identity and charged him with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, obstructing police and failure to comply with a release order.

The man appeared in court Monday and was remanded into custody.