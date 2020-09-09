Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge four with drug trafficking

Four people, including two from Thunder Bay, are facing charges after police seized drugs and cash from a John Street residence on Monday.

The charges come after officers were dispatched to the residence just before 3 a.m. with reports of a disturbance and found unwanted people inside the home.

Responding officers learned at least two of the people were from out of town and suspected to be in Thunder Bay for purposes of drug trafficking.

Officers entered the home and located two males who police said appeared to be in the process of destroying suspected cocaine.

The two were arrested without incident; one was also found to be in possession of oxycodone.

Police then located and arrested two other males in the home and also found a quantity of cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.

A 26-year-old man from Edmonton, 24-year-old man from Ottawa, and two men from Thunder Bay aged 35 and 24, are all facing numerous charges.

All appeared in court Tuesday and were remanded into custody.