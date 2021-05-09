Thunder Bay police charge multiple people in a series of recent drug busts

Several people from Thunder Bay and southern Ontario are facing charges after a series of recent drug busts in the city, police said.

The busts came after a drug trafficking investigation by the Thunder Bay Police Intelligence unit and Ontario Provincial Police's (OPP) Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau.

The first arrests came in the evening on April 27, after police say they executed search warrants at a residence in the 200 block of Lincoln Stree, and a residence in the zero-to-100 block of Cumberland Street South.

Inside the homes, police say they found what they think is crack cocaine, a "significant" amount of Canadian cash, items related to drug trafficking, and a prohibited non-firearm weapon.

Police arrested three men from Thunder Bay — two of the accused are age 24, and one is age 27 — as well as a 26-year-old man from Kanata, Ont.

All are facing drug and weapons-related charges.

A handgun was among the items seized during a series of drug busts at various locations in Thunder Bay. (Thunder Bay Police Service/Provided)

Just after 5 p.m. the next day, police say they executed another search warrant in the 200 block of Manitou Street.

There were 24 people inside the home, police say, and four of them were arrested and taken to police headquarters.

During the search, police say they found what they think is $4,000 worth of fentanyl, crack cocaine, and oxycodone pills. They also found cash.

Three people from Thunder Bay — an 18-year-old man, and two women aged 50 and 46 — and an 18-year-old from Brampton, are all facing drug-related charges.

And on the evening of May 4, police executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Wiley Street.

While searching the residence, as well as a vehicle, police say they found a handgun and large drum magazine, quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy, and more than $20,000 in cash.

An 18-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, 21-year-old man from Brampton, 29-year-old man from Toronto, and 27-year-old woman from Hudson, are all facing drug and weapons charges.