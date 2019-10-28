4 facing drug charges after police search southside Thunder Bay apartment

Four people, including two from Thunder Bay, are facing drug charges after police searched a southside apartment on Monday.

Police said officers, including members of the Emergency Task Unit and OPP, executed a search warrant at a Brodie Street North apartment at about 7 p.m.

Four people were located inside the apartment and taken into custody.

A search of the residence turned up quantities of fentanyl and crack cocaine — police said the estimated street value of the drugs is $15,000 — as well as more than $18,000 in cash and items consistent with drug trafficking.

A 19-year-old Toronto man and 21-year-old Richmond Hill man are both facing two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000.

A 31-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000, obstructing police and breach of probation.

Finally, a 26-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing two counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking, possession of the proceeds of crime over $5,000 and breach of probation.

All four remain in custody pending future court appearances.