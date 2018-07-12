Thunder Bay, Ont., police seize cocaine, charge four people

Four people are facing drug charges after police seized cocaine at a north-side home on Thursday.

Officers with the Thunder Bay Police and OPP searched the home in the zero-to-100 block of Clarkson Street South just before 10 a.m. as a result of an ongoing investigation into alleged drug trafficking at that address

Officers found four suspects inside, all of whom were arrested.

A search led police to discover and seize a quantity of cocaine, drug trafficking paraphernalia, and firearm ammunition.

Two men, aged 25 and 29, and two women, aged 21 and 38, all of Thunder Bay, are facing drug trafficking charges.

All appeared in court on Friday, and were remanded into custody.