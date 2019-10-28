Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge four in drug investigation
Thunder Bay·New

Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge four in drug investigation

Thunder Bay, Ont., police have charged four people - including one from Thunder Bay - following an investigation into drug trafficking centred on an apartment on the city’s north side.
CBC News ·
Police in Thunder Bay have charged four people following an investigation into drug trafficking. (Christina Jung / CBC)

Thunder Bay, Ont., police have charged four people - including one from Thunder Bay - following an investigation into drug trafficking centred on an apartment on the city's north side.

The investigation led police to secure a search warrant for the apartment, located in the 100 block of Court Street North, which was executed at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon entering the apartment, police said one woman and two men were located and arrested.

Shortly after, at about 5:30 p.m., officers with the uniform patrol branch located a fourth suspect at the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street North.

He was arrested, and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine was found in his possession, police said.

Back in the apartment, a search led police to find quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl, about $13,000 in cash, and items related to drug trafficking.

A 36-year-old man from Saskatoon, 35-year-old man from Toronto, and 63-year-old man from Thunder Bay, along with a 49-year-old Red Rock woman, are all facing drug-related charges.

All four appeared in court Wednesday and were remanded into custody.

Police said the apartment is located inside a complex that is home to mainly elderly people, and other vulnerable residents.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News