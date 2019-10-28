Thunder Bay, Ont., police charge four in drug investigation

Thunder Bay, Ont., police have charged four people - including one from Thunder Bay - following an investigation into drug trafficking centred on an apartment on the city's north side.

The investigation led police to secure a search warrant for the apartment, located in the 100 block of Court Street North, which was executed at about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon entering the apartment, police said one woman and two men were located and arrested.

Shortly after, at about 5:30 p.m., officers with the uniform patrol branch located a fourth suspect at the Midtown Inn on Cumberland Street North.

He was arrested, and a quantity of suspected crack cocaine was found in his possession, police said.

Back in the apartment, a search led police to find quantities of crack cocaine and fentanyl, about $13,000 in cash, and items related to drug trafficking.

A 36-year-old man from Saskatoon, 35-year-old man from Toronto, and 63-year-old man from Thunder Bay, along with a 49-year-old Red Rock woman, are all facing drug-related charges.

All four appeared in court Wednesday and were remanded into custody.

Police said the apartment is located inside a complex that is home to mainly elderly people, and other vulnerable residents.