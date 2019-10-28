Three charged, including two southern-Ontario males, with drug trafficking

Thunder Bay Police arrested and charged three individuals, including two southern-Ontario men, with numerous drug related offences, after responding to a medical distress call last week.

Officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 300 block of Brodie Street on Feb. 28 after receiving reports of a person in medical distress, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release on Monday.

When officers from the service's Uniform Patrol Branch arrived at the scene, they located two individuals who appeared to be in medical distress. They were attended to by paramedics from the Superior North EMS.

Police said they learned the residence was likely the scene of ongoing drug trafficking activity upon arriving.

According to police, suspected cocaine, heroin and fentanyl was located at the residence, along with cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking.

A 23-year-old man from the Peterborough area and a 22-year-old man from Brampton were charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 30-year-old Thunder Bay resident was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of heroin for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

All three appeared in bail court on Saturday, Feb. 29 and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.