Two charged after Thunder Bay drug investigation

Thunder Bay police charged two people this week after an investigation into drug activity in the city.

Police said public tips and complaints led to officers executing a search warrant at a Broadmore Avenue residence at about 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

A search of the home led to the seizure of crack cocaine and suspected methamphetamine, as well as cash and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

A 46-year-old woman and 32-year-old man face charges of drug trafficking, and possession of stolen property.

Both appeared in court Friday, and were remanded into custody.