Three arrested after Thunder Bay, Ont., police seize $10k worth of drugs from east end home

Three people, including two from the Greater Toronto Area, are facing charges after Thunder Bay police seized about $10,000 worth of cocaine from an east end home.

Police said officers were dispatched to a Pacific Avenue residence just after 10 p.m. Sunday with reports of a disturbance.

When officers knocked on the door, they saw an upstairs window open, and a clear bag thrown from the window to the ground. The bag contained a substance believed to be cocaine.

Police then located more than $8,000 in the room the suspected cocaine was thrown from. Three people — two men, aged 22 and 19, both from the GTA, and a 27-year-old woman from Thunder Bay — were arrested.

All three have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking. They appeared in court on Monday, and were remanded into custody.