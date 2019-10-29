Three arrested after Thunder Bay, Ont., police seize $10k worth of drugs from east end home
Two of the accused are from the GTA, police said
Three people, including two from the Greater Toronto Area, are facing charges after Thunder Bay police seized about $10,000 worth of cocaine from an east end home.
Police said officers were dispatched to a Pacific Avenue residence just after 10 p.m. Sunday with reports of a disturbance.
When officers knocked on the door, they saw an upstairs window open, and a clear bag thrown from the window to the ground. The bag contained a substance believed to be cocaine.
Police then located more than $8,000 in the room the suspected cocaine was thrown from. Three people — two men, aged 22 and 19, both from the GTA, and a 27-year-old woman from Thunder Bay — were arrested.
All three have been charged with possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking. They appeared in court on Monday, and were remanded into custody.