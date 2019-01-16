5 charged with weapons offences, trafficking fentanyl, cocaine in Thunder Bay, Ont.

Multiple law enforcement agencies have charged five people in Thunder Bay, Ont., with numerous offences, including possessing weapons and trafficking drugs.

Three of the accused are from Thunder Bay and two are from Toronto, city police said in a written release. They range in age from 22 to 48 years old.

Thunder Bay police said that on Tuesday, their officers, along with those from the OPP, Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service and the Anishinabek Police Service, were en route to search a home on Athens Drive at about 9 p.m., when officers saw a SUV leaving.

Police stopped the vehicle, which was allegedly reported stolen, and subsequently arrested and charged a passenger with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers then reportedly searched the home later that evening and found cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $4,300, fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $22,000 and, what police called a "significant" amount of cash and two loaded handguns.

Four other people were arrested, police said.

The five face numerous charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl, a variety of weapons charges and having proceeds of crime over $5,000.