Brantford youth charged in Thunder Bay drug investigation

A 17-year-old male from Brantford is facing charges after an investigation into drug trafficking by Thunder Bay, Ont. police.

Police were dispatched to a residence in the 200 block of Pearl Street just after 4 p.m. Thursday, as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking and home takeovers in the city.

Responding officers learned there was an unwanted male in the residence, and the accused, along with a handgun, were located in the bathroom of the home.

Police said Friday the youth was arrested without further incident, and is now facing several firearms-related charges.

The accused, who can't be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is expected in court on Friday.