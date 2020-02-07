Thunder Bay Police say the public can expect zero tolerance from the service when it comes to speeding and impaired driving after a series of "startling" morning traffic stops this week.

Police said in a press release on Friday that a number of impaired and speeding charges were laid over the course of the week, including two in community safety zones.

On Wednesday, at 10:40 a.m., a vehicle was stopped by police near Westgate High School for travelling 72 kilometers per hour in a 40 kilometer per hour community safety zone. The driver had an infant seated in the back of the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The driver was charged with impaired operation by cannabis and having cannabis readily accessible to him in the vehicle, as well as speeding in a school zone. The driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

On Thursday, after 9 a.m., one driver was found speeding over double the posted limit on a north-side roadway, while another driver was charged for travelling 49 kilometers over the posted limit near John Street.

On Friday at 9 a.m., police charged a driver near a north-end elementary school with impaired operation as well as exceeding the blood alcohol concentration limit. The driver's licence was suspended for 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

According to police the driver had just dropped their child off at school prior to the traffic stop.

'A recipe for disaster'

Thunder Bay Police Const. Mark Cattani said these types of incidents don't happen often, which makes it alarming that there were two cases in one week.

"It's all dangerous, no matter what hour of the day, but once you involve children in the vehicle or in the school zones it's a recipe for disaster," said Cattani. "Any number of things can happen where one or more children are hurt or put at risk and that's where we become especially concerned."

Police are encouraging people to call police if they suspect someone is driving while impaired.