Driver arrested after fleeing scene of 3-vehicle crash

Police in Thunder Bay have charged a 29-year-old man with dangerous driving and fleeing the scene after a three-vehicle crash.

The collision happened at the intersection of Windsor Street and Clarkson Street South at about 8:15 a.m. on Friday, the Thunder Bay Police Service said.

Police said a van heading north on Clarkson Street went through the stop sign at Windsor Street. The van collided with a car attempting to turn onto Clarkson Street, flipping the car onto a boulevard. The van then struck a third vehicle, a car that was heading south.

Several pedestrians had to jump out of the way of the car as it was flipping over, police said.

The driver of the van fled on foot before officers arrived, police said.

The woman driving the second car needed to be extricated from the vehicle by firefighters. She was taken to hospital by paramedics with injuries that are unknown but not considered life threatening.

The driver of the van was later located and is in custody.

The man, who police said was driving without a licence, has been charged with dangerous driving causing injuries and failing to remain at the scene of a collision.