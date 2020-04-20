First weekend of drive-thru testing at Thunder Bay health unit yields no positive results
Health unit still waiting for results from second drive-thru event
The first weekend of drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at the Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) did not yield any positive results.
The health unit said it believes it has all of the test results back, and all of which were negative, but are still being analyzed by Dr. Janet DeMille, the medical officer of health at the TBDHU.
"This paints a reassuring picture of what is happening in the community and the district," the health unit said in an e-mail to CBC News.
The TBDHU held a second drive-thru testing event on April 25 and 26, with those results expected within the next five days. That event had 215 people screened for the virus.
The health unit said people in the city and district are doing a good job at keeping the virus contained, and if people let their guard down, the incidents of the virus may increase.