A door-to-door sales campaign in the Thunder Bay area has raised suspicions among residents and prompted several calls to police.

But the official who licenses door-to-door salespeople in the northwestern Ontario city says the vendors are licensed agents for Alarm Guard Security, which is selling home security systems and mobile phone plans on behalf of Telus.

The agents have all passed criminal record checks, and are required to show their licences and identification tags to everyone they pitch their products to, said Doug Vincent, the city's manager of licensing and enforcement.

Alarm Guard has posted the photo ID tags of all of its authorized agents on its website to allow residents to verify their identities.

"Most of them are quite young individuals," Vincent said.

"A lot of them are students. This is kind of a summer work program for them. They are from all walks of life and from all parts of the world."

A number of posts on social media have questioned whether the agents are legitimate salespeople, or scammers or potential thieves who are questioning people about their home security systems in order to plan possible break and enters.

Police received three complaints on May 4 about "aggressive" door-to-door sales tactics, a police spokesperson told CBC.

"At the time," he said, "the tactics described by the complainants were consistent with how some door-to-door sales scams operate. For that reason, a public alert was issued. Further investigation confirmed that the door-to-door sales [people] were legitimate and not part of a scam, which led to the update and the 'scam alert' being rescinded."

Police have continued to receive calls about the agents.

The reps offer home security contracts similar to mobile phone contracts, and allow homeowners to install security systems at little or no upfront cost in exchange for signing a contract for three to five years at around $40 to $60 per month, Alarm Guard director Rodney England told CBC.

TbayTel offers similar packages.

The reps are also selling mobile phone plans because customers can save money by bundling a home security system with a mobile phone plan, England said.

They ask people about their security systems because those with existing systems may qualify for a discount on an upgrade, he added.

However, England said, the company has retrained its reps not to initiate any conversations about a homeowner's security system until they have struck up a solid rapport with a potential customer.

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS), meanwhile, advises people not to provide strangers with any details about their home security systems that could compromise the security of their homes. They stress it is possible to forge credentials such as city licences and vendor IDs, and encourage people to independently verify that a salesperson is who they say they are — by looking up the number of the company they claim to represent and phoning them.

The Alarm Guard agents are the first door-to-door sales people licensed in the City of Thunder Bay since 2018, when the province banned door-to-door sales of several appliances, including furnaces and air conditioners, due to concerns about aggressive and deceptive sales practices.

Response has been 'intense'

Some citizens have mistakenly assumed the agents are Telus employees, leading to confusion that may have fuelled suspicion, Vincent said.

"Some people had, I think, reached out to Telus, and Telus said they did not have employees in the area," he said.

"The people who were spoken to did not know that there was a company, Alarm Guard, that was working on Telus' behalf. That has been straightened out."

Nonetheless, England, who has been in business for 28 years, said the response to his team in Thunder Bay has been "intense."

While it is by no means the first time people have been suspicious of agents or even called the police on them, "This is, like, 'wow,'" he said.

Both England and Vincent said the reps, the majority of whom are Black or people of colour, have experienced negative and disrespectful conduct from some Thunder Bay residents.

"[There were] a lot of racial comments, which are very inappropriate," Vincent said.

"I'm very sad about that because Thunder Bay struggles to get ahead of those things. So I just ask that people would be respectful, and if they don't want to talk to somebody, just politely tell them they're not interested and they'll move along."

Campaign runs for at least another week

Thunder Bay police reminded residents they have the right to close the door on any person who arrives at their home unsolicited, including legitimate salespeople.

Vincent is asking anyone with concerns about high-pressure sales tactics to report the salesperson to the city's licensing and enforcement division.

He also told England it would have been wise to run advertising ahead of his team's arrival in Thunder Bay so that residents weren't caught by surprise, he said.

Alarm Guard plans to continue its campaign in the city for at least one more week, England said.