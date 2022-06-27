In the wake of Roe v. Wade decision, people in Thunder Bay fear for U.S. friends, abortion rights in Canada

Some advocates for reproductive choice in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they fear for friends and family members south of the border after the United States Supreme Court overturned the 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision that guaranteed abortion rights across the U.S.

People gathered in Waverley Park in the northwestern Ontario city on Friday night for a vigil in opposition to the ruling.

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn the constitutional right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade in 1973. The decision sent shockwaves across the U.S. and beyond and several cities across the country have seen protests in response.

Sarah Di Biagio said she hastily co-organized the event with Kris Tonkens of Loud Women Collective after a lunch-time conversation.

"We were just feeling very emotional, and we hugged it out, and we shed a few tears over Roe v. Wade," she said.

"And we were thinking about how many other people in the community are probably feeling this way with nowhere to put that energy."

People who attended the vigil were worried about friends and family members living in the U.S. and about others they don't know who will lack access to safe abortions, DiBiagio said.

She anticipates discussion in the days ahead about "what we can do as neighbours to try and make that process at least a bit safer for them," she said.

She added that Friday's rally "was more space just to be talking about sadness."

Midwife Jenni Huntly, who previously worked in Texas, said she is already considering ways to support abortion-seekers south of the border.

"[I'm] definitely supporting, informally and formally, independent abortion providers," she said.

She will also be "spreading information that I know is reliable about how to get support or funds to travel if the person doesn't have it, where to get [medical] abortion and when that is appropriate."

Fears U.S. decision will embolden anti-abortion activists in Canada

Huntly attended Friday's vigil and called it "cathartic," saying she appreciated the opportunity to spend time with others who shared her concern for women, trans and non-binary people who can conceive.

She also said she fears the U.S. decision will embolden Canadian anti-abortion activists and politicians to try to limit abortion access in this country.

The dean of the Bora Laskin Faculty of Law at Lakehead University, who previously worked on abortion access issues in New Brunswick, said it's unlikely but not impossible that Supreme Court of Canada rulings guaranteeing abortion rights in Canada could be overturned.

"I can never say never," Jula Hughes said, "But we're in a very different context in Canada, because the right to accessing abortion ... isn't anchored in a single constitutional right."

Roe v. Wade in the U.S. was decided based on the right to privacy, she explained.

In Canada, the R v. Morgantaler decision of 1988 was decided based on the Canadian charter rights dealing with rights to life, liberty and the security of the person. Abortion rights can also be asserted under the section dealing with gender equality.

Hughes acknowledged that it is possible for the judiciary to become politicized in Canada as it has in the U.S., but she said she's seen no sign of it happening in the country.

"I would say we have a really strong judiciary that is very committed to not allowing ourselves down that slippery slope of politicization and partisanship," she said. "But like anything else, that's something that will actively have to be guarded, right?"

Social worker Stacey Hare Hodgins noted that, just because abortion is legal in Canada, that doesn't mean it's accessible.

"We live in northwestern Ontario, so geographically, we're quite isolated," she said.

"A lot of the things that people face are barriers to accessing care of all kinds, right? … Sometimes it's by geography. Sometimes it's financial resources."

Hare Hodgins called the American court decision "infuriating" and said she couldn't imagine what it would be like to live in a state without access to abortion.

"The folks who are going to be the most impacted are going to be those who are not white and wealthy or otherwise resourced," she said.

"So, I mean, that's infuriating and part of a wider system of oppression, you know?"