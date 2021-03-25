Backyard mechanics in Thunder Bay, Ont., can stay a little warmer when working on their vehicles - as a new business allows do-it-yourselfers to rent garage space on a short term basis.

The DIY Garage, on Simpson Street, is in a former Esso service station. The two-bay building has been given a sprucing up, to allow those who want to get their hands a little greasy, a chance to do it inside.

"I think we're kind of losing that whole aspect, where it's like something little breaks, and it's like, 'well, you don't have to call someone.' You know, you can figure that out yourself," said Massimo Lombardo, the owner of DIY Garage.

"I think I'm trying to instill that into, try to get people out doing their own work, if they want to."

Lombardo said he was got the idea when he lived in Calgary, and rented space in a similar business.

The space in Thunder Bay will be rentable by the half and full day, Lombardo said, along with a variety of tools available for rent as well.

A truck is lifted on one of two hoists at DIY Garage in Thunder Bay, Ont. (Massimo Lombardo)

"Some things are unique, specialty tools," he said, "like a slide hammer, to do a wheel bearing on the back of a truck, you need to get the bearing out of a little cylinder. The only way to do that is you need to attach something to it to pull it out, and you use this little slide hammer to get it out. If you don't have that slide hammer, you can't get that wheel bearing out."

So far, he said many of his customers are international students, who are willing to put their own time into their vehicles, he said, and also save a few dollars at the same time.

Lombardo said there are no restrictions on who can use the garage, adding he learned a lot about doing specific vehicle repairs by watching YouTube videos. He said however, that staff at the garage would stop anybody who was about to do something unsafe.

"If you're pulling a motor, I'd hope you aren't coming alone," he said.

He said for liability reasons, the garage would need to do wheel balancing, tire changing or any operation of the two vehicle lifts in the two bay facility.

The DIY Garage on Simpson St., in Thunder Bay, Ont., has two service bays that are rentable by either a full or half-day. (Massimo Lombardo)

Lombardo said he has also heard from many people who have their own garages now, who wished there was a service like this in the city a few years ago, saving them from working on their vehicles in the hot sun or snow.

"I bought a car at 17 when I started driving, and my parents couldn't afford to pay for it. So, when stuff broke, it was on me to fix it. And rather than bring it to a mechanic, I just looked it up on YouTube, and thought, 'oh, I could do that myself.'"