Thunder Bay district reports lowest active COVID-19 case count of 2021 with two new cases confirmed Friday

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of active cases in the district down to 41.

The active case count reported Friday is the lowest the health unit has seen for the entirety of 2021.

The two new cases are in the Thunder Bay and surrounding area and are considered to be close contacts of previously reported cases.

The daily report from the TBDHU also indicated six cases have been resolved, with two COVID-19 cases no longer in the hospital.

As of Friday there are now three patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in the district, one of which is in the intensive care unit.

The health unit also reported no change to the number of deaths in the district as a result of the virus and no change to the number of variants of concern identified.

To date the TBDHU has had 3131 confirmed cases of the virus.