All Thunder Bay District long-term care homes have received at least first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Residents in all long-term care homes in the Thunder Bay District have been able to receive at least the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, with second doses for many to be completed by this weekend.

The Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre and Thunder Bay District Health Unit announced the milestone, meeting the province's target to provide first doses for all long-term care residents by Wednesday.

Rhonda Crocker Ellacott, president and chief executive officer of the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, said 3,600 doses have been administered, with about one third of those being second doses.

"That ensures that by [Wednesday] all long-term care residents in Thunder Bay and the district received at least dose one of the vaccine and every resident in the city of Thunder Bay by Saturday will have also received dose two," she said.

Crocker Ellacott said the hospital received a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech doses on Thursday, which will allow them to complete all second doses within the targeted dose intervals of 21 to 27 days for long-term care and within 42 days for other health care workers.

The hospital announced plans to open a new vaccination clinic at Lakehead University next week.

Crocker Ellacott said the hospital has been limited to being able to administer a maximum of just over 160 doses per day at the current location, but the new clinic would allow them to ramp up to about 500 per day.

"We certainly need the space to be able to register individuals, to be able to get health information, ensure we understand whether or not they have any allergies and to ensure everyone who is coming for an individual is eligible," she said.

"We need to administer the vaccine and then we recover each individual for 15 minutes post-vaccine. There is a logistics piece and monitoring piece beyond just administering a vaccine and having an individual walk out the door."

"Each interaction takes about 20 minutes. We're setting up six stations, and we'll be able to process through based on a 12-hour clinic operation."

Crocker Ellacott said the hospital has not reopened a dedicated COVID-19 unit, preferring to wait until there are six admitted patients, with those currently hospitalized receiving care in isolation units.

"Our occupancy is much higher than what it has been. We're at 94 per cent. It has typically been sitting around the 80 to 85 per cent range," she said.

"We'll see where things look next week to see if that's a steady state or just a blip or a difference in terms of our current state."