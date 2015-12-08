Thunder Bay firefighters respond to fire at district jail
Thunder Bay District Jail staff extinguished a small fire at the facility on the weekend.
Firefighters were called to the jail at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday with reports of a fire inside the building.
Staff had extinguished it by the time firefighters arrived.
However, firefighters remained on site to help clear light smoke from the building.
No further details have been provided.