Thunder Bay·Breaking

Man charged in double homicide in southern Ontario escapes from Thunder Bay District Jail

A man who faces two charges of first degree murder has escaped from the Thunder Bay District Jail.
Jeff Walters · CBC News ·
Kareem Zedan is unlawfully at large, after escaping from the Thunder Bay District Jail on April 1. He faces two charges of first-degree murder in connection with a double homicide in Brantford, Ont. (Thunder Bay Police Service)

Thunder Bay police said 22 year-old Kareem Zedan escaped from the jail on Wednesday night. Police were informed about Zedan being at-large just before noon on Thursday.

The two murder charges stem from a double homicide in Brantford. He was arrested in Thunder Bay on March 24.

Thunder Bay police said Zedan is considered dangerous and possibly armed.

Zedan is described as a black male, six-foot-one with a thin build, black hair and brown eyes.

Anybody who sees Kareem Zedan is asked to immediately call 911, and not confront or approach him.

