Thunder Bay District Health Unit urges against non-essential travel outside of region

The medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District is asking local residents to avoid non-essential travel outside of northwestern Ontario in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit has updated its travel recommendations, strongly urging people to stay put other than for trips deemed necessary.

"With rising case numbers in many other jurisdictions, this is not the time to travel outside of our area," Dr. Janet DeMille said in a video update on Monday.

"It is also not the time to host people coming here from other areas, especially people from high risk areas."

The health unit's updated guidelines also include a recommendation that people who do travel stay home for 14 days upon their return, especially if their travel was to a high-risk area.

Majority of recent cases linked to outbreaks

Of the entire case-count of 233 in the Thunder Bay District, nearly half have been reported since Nov. 6. The spike in cases prompted the province to move the area into the yellow, or protect, level of Ontario's pandemic framework.

DeMille said 86 per cent of those recent cases have been associated with one of three outbreaks: one involving Adult and Teen Challenge of Central Canada, one involving people who played pickleball at any of several locations in the city, and one at the Southbridge Roseview long-term care facility.

"The challenge is that in many outbreak situations, people have already been exposed to the virus before it is recognized that an outbreak is happening," DeMille said. "The spread of the virus has already happened among those people, and people are already infected and incubating the virus."

DeMille said case numbers tend to surge early in outbreaks as contacts are identified, they can stay elevated for the first week and well into the second week as people develop illness, then numbers start to drop as the outbreak is controlled.

High numbers of cases reported during outbreaks mean there is a "more intense concentration" of cases in a particular group of people, DeMille added.

"It does not necessarily mean that we have a high level of broader community spread of the virus at this time," she said. "However, we do know that COVID-19 is here, and the reality is that we likely have some level of community spread of this virus in our area right now."

The health unit has also warned that customers at Bath and Body Works in the Intercity Shopping Centre between Nov. 16 and Nov. 20 are at a low risk of having been exposed to COVID-19.