Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports one new case and an outbreak among Canadian Pacific staff

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) reported just one new case of COVID-19 Friday, while confirming three previously reported cases have been detected as variants of concern.

The new case reported Friday is in a district community and is considered to be a close contact of a previous case.

The number of active cases fell to 63, with five previous cases being reported as resolved. The health unit reported no new deaths related to the virus as of Friday.

The new variant of concern cases bring the total number detected in the district to 29. The TBDHU sent out an alert about rising variant cases on Wednesday. More than 80 per cent of those variants were detected within the last two weeks.

Outbreak declared among Canadian Pacific Staff

The health unit also declared an outbreak among Canadian Pacific staff who work on the railway east of the Schreiber and Terrace Bay area.

Two individuals have been confirmed with COVID-19 and are in isolation.

The health unit said in a news release Friday that it is working in close collaboration with company management, Algoma Public Health and Public Health Sudbury and Districts.

"All close contacts of these cases that have been identified to date are currently self-isolating. We are working with Canadian Pacific management to implement enhanced COVID-19 prevention measures to control the outbreak," reads the release.