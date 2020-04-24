Thunder Bay District Health Unit reports first COVID-19 related death

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has reported a man in his 50s passed away due to complications from COVID-19 at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) on Thursday night.

This is the first COVID-19 related death in the TBDHU region.

"This is a sad day," said Dr. Janet DeMille, TBDHU medical officer of health. "We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the individual who passed away."

The public health agency reported the death on Friday April 24, and said the man had underlying health conditions.

"Out of respect for the family of this individual, no further details will be shared at this time," reads a news release from the TBDHU.

The health unit is reminding residents in the TBDHU catchment area to continue to follow COVID-19 protocols put in place by public health.

"This sombre event stresses the seriousness of the situation the TBDHU region is facing. Everyone has an obligation to do his or her part to reduce the spread of the virus in our region. Measures you can take to protect yourselves and reduce the spread of the virus to others (are imperative)," reads the news release from the TBDHU.

As of April 23, the TBDHU has confirmed 60 COVID-19 cases in the region, only 19 of which are active.

The public health agency has reported that an additional 241 cases are currently under investigation in the region.

Anyone who has COVID-19 symptoms, or has been in close contact with someone who has the virus, should self-isolate and then use Ontario's Self-Assessment Tool to see if you need to seek further care.

The TBDHU will offer drive-through testing at its Balmoral Street location this weekend.

For additional information about COVID-19 and the TBDHU area, visit the TBDHU website, or contact the TBDHU at (807) 625-5900 or 1-888-294-6630.