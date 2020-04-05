Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 13th COVID-19 case in the city

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) has confirmed another case of COVID-19 in the Thunder Bay area.

According to the public health agency, the new case is a female in her 40s, who was exposed to the virus while travelling internationally. The individual is reported to be self-isolating.

Though the case is travel related, the health unit lists affected flights as "not applicable" at this time.

This is the thirteenth COVID-19 case to be confirmed by the TBDHU since March 27, 2020, when the first case was announced.

The Northwestern Health Unit (NWHU), which covers areas such as Kenora, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake, Atikokan, and Fort Frances, has reported five confirmed cases of the virus.

Yesterday, the TBDHU Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Janet DeMille, provided an update on the impact of COVID-19 in the area. She warned of possible community spread of the virus, and urged residents in the area to continue to follow proper public health protocols in order to limit the spread.

For more information on the COVID-19 virus, visit the TBDHU website or use the provincial assessment tool.