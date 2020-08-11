Thunder Bay District Health Unit confirms 100th case of COVID-19

The Thunder Bay District Health Unit (TBDHU) confirmed the 100th case of COVID-19 to be reported in the district on Tuesday.

There are currently three active cases in the district. All affected individuals are reported to be self-isolating.

The latest case confirmed by the district health unit involves a woman in her 60s, according to the TBDHU. The exposure category for the individual is listed as pending by the health unit.

The individual's episode date is listed as July 20, 2020. According to the health unit, the episode date is the earliest date of symptom onset, specimen collection, laboratory testing date, or the date reported to TBDHU by the individual.

Test Centre Changes

As of August 10, the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre (TBRHSC) has taken over the role of COVID-19 scheduling and booking duties from the health unit.

According to the TBRHSC, local residents who need to schedule a COVID-19 test should now dial (807) 935-8100. Callers will be greeted with an automated message and menu options, which will connect them to staff at the COVID-19 Assessment Centre.

"We have had a great collaboration with the hospital to date for testing. The changes we are making currently will optimize how we are working together to ensure effective and efficient testing access to meet community needs," said Dr. Janet DeMille, Medical Officer of Health and Chief Executive Officer at the TBDHU, in a release.