'Just Drive - Your Friends will Understand': health unit hopes to curb distracted driving

Distracted driving kills.

That's one of the messages the Community Traffic Awareness Committee (CTAC) in Thunder Bay, Ont., is hoping to get across through its new month-long social media campaign, "Just Drive - Your Friends will Understand".

Statistics show distracted driving is a factor in one-quarter of all fatal collisions in Canada, with some jurisdictions reporting that it is responsible for more deaths than impaired driving.

Distracted driving involves any activity that takes your attention away from what's happening on the road, says Hazem Sabeh, a public health nurse with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, and the chair of the CTAC.

It can be visual – taking one's eyes off the road; mechanical – taking one's hands off the wheel; or cognitive – when your mind just wanders and is no longer focused on driving.

"Classic examples are being fatigued, physically and mentally, texting or calling someone, and something that's fallen on the floor of the car and you're reaching for it," said Sabeh, adding that eating or even sipping your coffee as you drive to work are also diversions.

People multi-task ... but our brains don't

"That's part of the problem, people do believe in multi-tasking," he said.

But as neuroscience shows, our brains actually perform difficult or challenging tasks sequentially instead.

Hazem Sabeh, a public health nurse with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit and the chair of the Community Traffic Awareness Committee (CTAC) says distracted driving, and the damage it can cause, is 100 per cent preventable.

"Some people are better at toggling between both tasks, however, unfortunately, in that split second the environment on the road can change dramatically and if you're not paying attention, you can't respond quickly or effectively enough to avert the consequences," which may be a collision, damaged property, injury or even death.

According to Public Health Ontario, over 90 per cent of Ontarions, aged 16 to 24, are aware of provincial laws banning texting while driving, yet 55 per cent reported reading them, while 44 per cent admitted to sending texts while driving.

'I want to get home alive'

The study found one of the motivating factors behind texting while driving was the perception that the message from a friend or loved one is important or urgent enough to require immediate attention. That's why the campaign is also reminding people they don't have to be the silent passenger when it comes to distracted driving.

"Really it's about breaking habits and making it socially unacceptable to do that so the secondary audience in this campaign is the passenger to be able to speak up and to say 'no, please put the phone down, I want to get home alive' that sort of thing," said Sabeh, noting that simply holding a phone or other device while driving is against the law in Ontario.

"It is important to remember that distracted driving is 100 per cent preventable. It's a matter of choice," he said.

A new social media campaign aimed at making people more aware of the dangers of distracted driving has been launched. The goal is to get drivers to put down the phone, the sandwich, even the nail file and just pay attention to the road. Hazem Sabeh, a public health nurse with the Thunder Bay District Health Unit explains. 5:49

"If every driver in the Thunder Bay district does their part to avoid distractions while driving, collisions and injuries can be prevented, health care costs can be reduced and lives can be saved."

As of January 1, 2019, fines for distracted driving will increase from $490 to $1,000 and charges may result in a three-day suspension of your driver's licence.