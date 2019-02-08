Programming students win entrepreneurial contest with parking app

A team of students from Confederation College has won this year's Disrupt It competition for would-be entrepreneurs by creating an app that lets people pay for parking with their smart phones.

The five computer programming students took home $4,000 dollars in the contest, which is organized by the Community Economic Development Commission, The Northwestern Ontario Innovation Centre, Lakehead University and Confederation College – along with Lakehead's business incubator, Ingenuity, and Partners in Innovation, a resource for entrepreneurs shared by the two schools.

Soon you'll be able to pay for city parking meters with your smart phone

They will also receive access to business support services to help bring their concept to market.

The winning team's Park IT app differs from other similar apps because it makes it easier for users to enter the location where they're parked, said co-inventor Erik Saarimaki.

"We kind of looked at the competitors, and we figured that, you know, if people just had an ability to scan something physically on the meter, we felt that would be a little bit easier than them having to enter some special PIN or something like that to pay," Saarimaki said.

Many apps require people to enter a location number or lot number manually.

The City of Thunder Bay parking authority told CBC it plans to adopt pay-by-smart-phone technology at city parking meters this summer.