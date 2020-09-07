Dinosaur duo rolls around Thunder Bay spreading smiles and snapping photos

Two Thunder Bay, Ont., women who dress up in dinosaur costumes, ride Segways and post their adventures on their Tbay Dinos Instagram account say they do it to make people smile.

Shawna Batson and Jacie Rutledge launched the account in June after making a popular video for an online talent show.

"We ended up going out one day on the Segway wearing the dinosaurs," Batson said. "We went all the way around Boulevard [Lake] just for fun... And as we were going around Boulevard, we had so many people stop us and ask us what we were doing, why we were doing it.... So we ended up going home and deciding, 'Hey, let's make an Instagram account.'"

Batson ordered the costumes online a few years ago for about $80 each, she said, but she didn't have a use in mind for them.

"I just saw it online, and I was like, 'You know what? I want one of these because it's hilarious," she said.

The two got into riding Segways after Rutledge bought one secondhand off an uncle, she added.

The women made their first Tbay Dinos post on June 15 — the music video that they'd created for the talent show.

Since then, they've amassed more than 400 followers and posted pictures and videos of themselves visiting city playgrounds, the skate park, Marina Park, the Sleeping Giant and even the Terrace Bay lighthouse and the Wawa goose.

"Everybody just loves it, just can't get enough, I find, and it just makes our day," Rutledge said. "So it's been just wonderful.

"Kids just love it," Batson added. "They come running up to us and want high fives. ... We carry hand sanitizer with us. And we've actually sanitized the dinosaur hands so many times that the pattern is starting to wear off of them."

In fact, the COVID-19 pandemic is part of the reason the dinos are out there trying to make people happy, Rutledge said.

"We both ... know the challenges of mental health," she said. "And just having one reason to smile during the day, especially during the stressful times, is just like a blessing and gets your day going really good. So if we can make one person's day just going out there being goofy dinosaurs, it's so worth it."

Rutledge and Batson say they plan to keep the dinos active through the winter by wearing full snowsuits under their costumes and taking the dinos skidooing, skiing, snowboarding and sliding down hills.