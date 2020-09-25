Dew Drop Inn hopes to fundraise through take-home meals

Thunder Bay's Dew Drop Inn hopes to serve up 400 meals next month—and not to those who are regular patrons of the north-side service for those in need.

The Dew Drop Inn, along with the United Way of Thunder Bay will prepare and serve the 'Take Me Home' dinners on October 2, as part of a fundraiser for the two charities.

The organizations hope to pre-sell the meals by September 30.

The hot meals will be $15, and can be picked up on October 2, or can be donated to feed a hungry person in Thunder Bay.

The menu includes: meatloaf, mashed potatoes, seasonal root vegetables, and a dinner roll, along with a blueberry crisp.

Dinners can be pre-ordered at https://uwaytbay.ca/takemehomedinner/