Dew Drop Inn serves record number of Easter Dinners

A Thunder Bay, Ont., organization that serves meals to the hungry says it served a record number of them on Easter Sunday.

The Dew Drop Inn dished out 525 Easter dinners in a span of two hours — a huge increase over the 230 dinners served last year, and the first time the event has ever served more than 400.

"Normally, our meal service is from 2-3:30, and at 1:30 yesterday I noticed there was a big lineup forming, and we were ready to go so we decided to open a half hour earlier," said executive director Michael Quibell.

He called the rising numbers "a sign of the times,"

"It's not cheap to put on a meal," he said. "And a lot of our patrons [have] moderate to severe food insecurity, so just having access to stuff like that — it's hard for them."

The Dew Drop's clients include senior citizens, people on fixed incomes, families and young people, he added.

Despite the record numbers, the Inn had enough food cooked to feed the masses and could've served up to 25 more people Quibell said — noting he is grateful to the community for donating enough food to feed the hungry.

"We cooked 500 pounds of turkey, 350 pounds of potatoes, 250 pounds of carrots. We used 150 bags of Stove Top Stuffing, 60 litres of gravy — so we did have a lot of food," he said.

Quibell also thanked the Inn's volunteers for their dedication, saying the organization couldn't do what it does without them.