Despite construction delays, lawsuits, changing contractors and a vicious rumour mill about the feasibility of a hotel opening along Thunder Bay's waterfront, the Delta Marriott opened Thursday morning.

Grand Opening of Delta Marriott Thunder Bay 2:07 "It's extremely satisfying; very, very excited to bring this project to Thunder Bay," said Gisele MacDonald, the president of the ReSolve Group, the company which developed Prince Arthur's Landing, including the new hotel.

"It obviously has been a long time, as we all know, in coming, and just very pleased and proud to bring the Marriott Hotel here."

The 149 room hotel cost over $30 million to build, and features regular and larger guest rooms, along with a presidential room on the hotel's top floor, overlooking Lake Superior.

MacDonald said although the delays have been trying for her, she believes in the end, the wait for the new hotel is worthwhile.

"I am sure if you talked to my family, they would say for sure, 'give it up.'"

"It's been a struggle, but I'm a great believer that when you make a commitment, and you've gone this far, that I ... gave my word that this is what it's going to be," she continued.

"And, through this struggle, just very proud to say that we're here today."

The hotel itself has a modern style along with a new restaurant and lounge off of its main lobby. The ballroom can seat up to 500 people for a conference or event.

The first guests will check in Thursday, with reservations being accepted at the hotel's front desk. Online reservations are set to be available starting May 12.

Currently, about 70 people are employed at the hotel, with that figure expecting to reach upwards of 90 once the hotel reaches full capacity. There was still some finishing work going on in the building during the grand opening.

Rates at the Delta Marriott start at $179 per night.