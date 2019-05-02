Construction liens on Delta Marriott Thunder Bay still listed on property title, two years later

After almost two years since the Delta Marriot Thunder Bay first opened, there are still liens on the waterfront property.

Just a month after the hotel opened on May 2, 2019, $11 million of construction liens were registered on the property, with a certificate of action for each of the liens registered by the end of August, 2019. The certificate of action is required to 'perfect' a lien, or in essence, continue the lien on the property.

Documents from the Land Registry Office confirm construction liens are still levied on the hotel.

As well as the construction liens, the Delta Marriot Thunder Bay has not paid its property taxes in two years. The building at 2240 Sleeping Giant Parkway hasn't paid its taxes since 2019. According to Kathleen Cannon, the city's director of revenue, the amount owing is $865,277.03. Cannon says once council approves the list of tax arrears, the process starts to either get taxes paid or sell the property.

The seven liens, registered in 2019, are still listed on the property's land title, as of March 22, 2021.

The liens are as follows:

$9,102,844 to BNL Marina Developments Inc.

$654,460 to Keating Insulation.

$$549,982 to North West Electric (686948 Ontario Ltd.).

$446,954 to West Four Group of Companies Inc.

$423,210 to M.F. Jones Acoustics (183325 Ontario Inc.).

$160,180 to Lakehead Ironworks Inc.

$160,150 to North Sheet Metal and Contracting Inc.

Documentation lists the owners of the property as T.B. Properties L.P. and 1876030 Ontario Inc, which is registered to the same address as the ReSolve Group in Winnipeg.

BNL Marina Developments Inc., was the general contractor for the hotel, while the other firms are subcontractors.

The hotel was hit with liens in 2015 when the general contractor at that time, Manshield Construction listed $1.4 million in liens against the property. Those liens, along with 10 others, have since been discharged.

Requests for comment from the ReSolve Group, the hotel's owner and developer, were not returned.