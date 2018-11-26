Thunder Bay Delta Mariott opening delayed again

Travellers who want to stay at Thunder Bay's new waterfront hotel will have to wait a little longer before getting a room for the night.

The original opening date of the waterfront hotel was spring 2016. (Jeff Walters/CBC) The Delta Mariott, under construction since 2014, had a recently targeted opening date of December, 2018. The hotelier's website now shows the building will open February 2019, with online room reservations available starting March 6.

The hotel was originally supposed to open in spring of 2016, but numerous construction delays, legal battles and liens were registered against the property.

The general contractor building the eight-story, 149 room structure was also changed part way through the build.

Construction was nearly non-existent in 2016 and 2017 as the project's developer, Gisele MacDonald sorted out issues with the previous contractor, Man-Shield Construction. The dissolving of that relationship led to the hiring of Burmet Northern Limited as the new general contractor.

When completed, the hotel will feature 149 guest rooms, a lounge, restaurant and 6,500 square feet of conference space.