'Citizen journalists' to go through another lawsuit involving prominent Thunder Bay lawyer

A dispute between a prominent lawyer in Thunder Bay, Ont., and two men who identify as "citizen journalists" will go to trial.

Justice Frederick Myers dismissed an application by lawyer Gil Labine for summary judgement, which is a judicial ruling without a trial.

Labine wanted Myers to rule on a case, alleging he was defamed by Pino Demasi, the owner and operator of The Real Concerned Citizens of Thunder Bay, and Brian Webster, who is involved with the Facebook page Thunder Bay Courthouse — Inside Edition.

Labine claimed the two had made statements online about his law practice, which were detrimental to his career and practice.

In a written decision, Justice Myers noted a full trial is needed and the case is not appropriate for a summary judgment. He wrote he would not order a trial in this particular case, as Labine already brought another lawsuit against the pair, which was seeking the same remedy as the summary judgment.

According to Myers's ruling, Webster told court he is not responsible for the Thunder Bay Courthouse — Inside Edition page, but that somebody named 'Bill' is. However, nobody, including Demasi, according to the document, has ever heard of or met Bill.

The decision noted that Labine's concerns, including how his clients and others were being treated online, as well as those about the lawyer's reputation, were understandable.

Myers wrote the defendants did little to justify their conduct during proceedings, and that the evidence of Webster was, "highly suspect at best."

Myers wrote that if the defendants want to be "citizen journalists," they must act responsibly and could be great risk to accused parties as well as society if they unleash, "racist mobs."

Myers noted the defendants are the cause of the issues to be tried in court and that the outstanding allegations against Webster and Demasi are "serious."

There is no court date set for the second lawsuit brought forth by Labine.

There is no order for court costs in this particular case, for either party.