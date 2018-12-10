The oldest public pool in Thunder Bay, Ont., could be shut down, after city administration will recommend to city council Monday night to close the pool, and use its operating expenses for other programming.

Administration said the pool needs more than a million dollars in repairs, and replacement would cost $2.8M. The pool doesn't meet current health codes as it has no showers, no hot running water and does not meet the current Ontario Building Code.

Administration first recommended closing the pool in 2013.

The city noted about 200 people use the pool on an average week, with the majority of users able to walk ten-minutes to Art Widnall Pool on Pacific Avenue.

A shortage of lifeguards is also an issue, the city noted, which has resulted in fewer swimmers being able to use the pool at once. The closure of the one facilty will help deal with the shortage.

Parking

A plan to change parking regulations is also proposed for Monday night, which would see changes on Brunswick St. near St. Patrick High School, as well as along Ray Boulevard near Bonobo's Foods at the intersection with Oliver Road.

The change in restrictions would allow traffic to flow a bit better on the affected streets.

A petition to make Prospect Avenue a one-way street between Hebert St. and Red River Road will also be in front of council. The change is supported by administration.

Recycling

The contract for recycling services in Thunder Bay is also up for debate, with administration recommending an 18-month extension to the current contract, at a cost of nearly $2.6M.

The contract, with GFL Environmental, is for curbside pickup, as well as the operation of the recycling depots.

The city wants to enter into a short term contract, which will bridge the gap until the city can start a new Request for Proposal process.

Potholes

Council will also hear about the pothole filling machine, the Python 5000, which has been spitting out asphalt since the spring.

The report from administration notes for its first five months of operation, 1650 potholes were filled, while the machine spat out nearly 300 tonnes of asphalt.

The Pedestrian and Cyclist Wayfinding Plan will also be presented to council, which deals with signage, and making it easier to navigate the city.

The plan will complement the Automobile Wayfinding plan, which was completed in 2015.