Thunder Bay lawyer has law licence revoked at hearing

The Law Society of Ontario ruled a lawyer in Thunder Bay will have his licence to practice law revoked immediately, along with paying costs in the two-year investigation into his conduct.

David Dubinsky had his licence revoked after a hearing in October. Dubinsky was not at the meeting, did not have a representative, and has had his licence suspended since 2018.

The law society ruling noted the organization had attempted to contact him on 15 separate occasions. Dubinsky was eventually found to be living in Ottawa.

The law society conducted eight separate investigations, including failing to serve, mishandling trust funds and practising while suspended in 2017, which was due to two previous investigations.

"The panel found the Lawyer had demonstrated a complete disregard for his obligations as a licensee and unwillingness to be governed such that, with no evidence of mitigating circumstances, revocation was the appropriate penalty," read the decision.

One complaint, which originated in 2016, had a client allege Dubinsky was paid multiple retainer deposits, but failed to communicate with the client, and the trial date was then missed. That client was subsequently arrested.

In another incident, Dubinsky advised his client to plead guilty to an offence, after meeting with them for only 10 minutes before a trial. That person did as they were instructed, but did not understand the impact of the plea deal, or receive any of the Crown's disclosure. The conviction was eventually set aside in appellate court, and proceedings were not reinstituted by the Crown.

In other cases, clients paid Dubinsky a retainer, only to never hear from him again. In one case, a warrant was issued for a client's arrest after Dubinsky stopped communications.

The law society said he "is ungovernable" and was found to have been involved in professional misconduct.

"Given the time that has already passed without any response from Mr. Dubinsky, and his failure to engage in the current hearing process, it is unlikely that his pattern will change."

Dubinsky also has to pay $15,000 in costs to the law society, about half of the costs sought by the organization.