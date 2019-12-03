'No story should end too soon': Thunder Bay family raise funds for mental health programs in brother's memory

The sister of a Thunder Bay man who died by suicide says she hopes talking about his death can save other people.

Tiffany Stubbing's brother Darryl died eight years ago at the age of 32 and since then, she and her family have organized an annual golf tournament in his name.

The poster for the tournament, and the motto for the event is "Raising suicide awareness... Because no story should end too soon."

'Giving voice to people who are struggling'

It's a sentiment that goes back to the day Darryl's family was told of his death. Stubbings remembers her father Tom, in the midst of his grief expressing "'this wasn't how Darryl's life was going to end,' and he said, 'we're going to do something.'"

On Monday, the family presented the proceeds of this year's event – a cheque for $34,000.03 to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) chapter in the northwestern Ontario city to help fund awareness and education programs.

Every year, the Stubbings family donates the proceeds from the annual Darryl Stubbings Memorial Golf Tournament to the Canadian Mental Health Association chapter in Thunder Bay, Ont., to fund mental health programs and to break the silence around suicide. From left: Tiffany Stubbings, Jennifer Hyslop of the Canadian Mental Health Association, Tom Stubbings, Bev Stubbings, Jennifer Sullivan of Sullivan & Associates Clinical Pyschology. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

But even more than the money, Stubbings feels her brother would be particularly proud of the work they're doing to break the silence around suicide.

"I think about Darryl always going for the underdog. He just always stood up for the person who didn't have a voice and I feel like we're giving a voice to something that has been so clouded by stigma and I think that's why we often say 'no story should end too soon' and it's hopefully giving the voice and the power, the confidence to people who are struggling."

'What could I have done differently?'

Tiffany and her brother Jeff both said they were "shocked" Darryl had taken his own life, because neither sibling knew he was suffering.

He had just been given a raise at work the day before, and "was out living his life," said Jeff Stubbings. "So many times you just don't see it coming and then you spend so much time trying to figure out what you missed and I think that's probably what's hardest on families is 'what could I have done differently to help them' and this is why the conversations are so important."

The family of Darryl Stubbings of Thunder Bay has raised over $80,000 through the annual golf tournament, which began in 2017, to fund mental health and suicide prevention programs in their northwestern Ontario city. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

The Stubbings are "an incredibly courageous family to share their story in the way they have," said Jennifer Hyslop, the chief executive officer of CMHA in Thunder Bay. "They have done so much to reduce the stigma. And you look at the support for the golf tournament and I think as a community, people are saying 'yes, we need to talk about this.'"

By actually saying the word suicide, Hyslop said the annual event is encouraging people to speak openly about mental illness.

She believes it's a conversation every family should be having on a regular basis.

'Are you okay? Are you thinking of hurting yourself?'

"Every opportunity, whether it's sitting around having dinner with your kids, with your partner, that you talk about it, and you acknowledge when people have lost someone to suicide or suicide attempts. You don't wait to look for something but make it a part of an everyday conversation just like we talk about the common cold or having your appendix out."

Just five months prior to Darryl's death, he reached out to Tiffany after a close friend had died by suicide. He was angry about what had happened, she said, explaining that is part of the reason she found dealing with his suicide so difficult.

In the years since, Tiffany has become a strong proponent of checking in with people, and asking the hard questions, even when people might appear to be all right.

"Are you okay? Are you thinking about hurting yourself? What kind of negative thoughts are you having? And it's being able to ask those tough questions because a lot of times we don't know when people aren't doing well, because we hide it."

The next Darryl Stubbings Memorial Golf Tournament, the fourth annual, is scheduled for Sept. 12, 2020. To date, the tournaments have raised over $80,000.

You can hear the full interview with Tiffany and Jeff Stubbings on CBC's Up North afternoon program here.