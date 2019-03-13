Thunder Bay lawyer Daniel Matson agrees to revocation of licence to practice law

A former lawyer in Thunder Bay, Ont., has agreed to the revocation of his licence to practice law, after a hearing with the Law Society of Ontario.

Daniel James William Matson had a conduct hearing on September 28, 2020. In an agreed statement, Matson concurred with the law society's counsel that a revocation of his licence to practice law was justified.

Matson had misrepresented nine clients in ten different legal matters between 2015 and 2017.

The misrepresentation included telling clients settlements had been reached when they had not, falsifying documents from other lawyers, judges and financial institutions and misrepresenting the status of cases.

When Matson's licence was first suspended on an interlocutory basis, the Law Society noted Matson informed clients in three cases that settlements had been reached for sums greater than $100,000, while that was not the case.

Matson was first called to the bar in 2013, became a partner at Johansen Law in 2015, and was then served with an interlocutory suspension in 2017.

He was charged with criminal offences in 2019, including forgery and obstruction of justice, related to the same cases investigated by the Law Society.

During the hearing, Matson said what he did to his clients was "egregious conduct," and said his behaviour toward his clients was unacceptable.

Matson said he made a "terrible decision" to become a partner in a law firm in 2015, being only two years into his professional career. He said he became overwhelmed, and that "nothing would get done" as he could not figure out how to start work on his files. He estimated he had about 170 files in total at the time, although not all were active.

"I had no ability to deal with them, but I was also untruthful with them," he said about working with his clients. Matson said all he was trying to find was "peace" and was hoping that by telling his clients matters were being held, his phone would stop ringing, and e-mails would stop pouring in.

Matson said he would say, "whatever I had to say, do whatever I had to do to buy some peace."

"I lied because I just wanted them to stop talking to me."

"It's astounding, quite frankly, to the lengths I went through to buy a day," he said, noting he would put on his suit to go to work, and then drive 40 minutes away from the city to sit in his car for much of the day.

Matson said he accepted full responsibility for his actions, and when served with the interlocutory suspension in 2017, "the feeling of relief was extraordinary."

"I am more sorry for this than anything I've ever been sorry for in my entire life."

A decision on costs of the case still needs to be determined by a panel of the Law Society. The organization is seeking costs of $39,000, although Matson said at the hearing he would not be able to pay that amount.

There is no return date for when the Law Society will determine its costs on the matter.