Daniel Matson continuing to appear before boards, tribunals while law licence suspended

A Thunder Bay, Ont., lawyer with a suspended licence has been told by at least one tribunal, he can no longer appear before it.

Daniel Matson had his law licence suspended in June 2017, after a number of complaints to the Law Society of Upper Canada. He received an interlocutory suspension, due to, "reasonable grounds for believing there is a significant risk of harm to members of the public, or the public interest in the administration of justice," wrote the law society.

Matson, although he had a suspended licence, continued to appear before the Ontario Labour Relations Board and Local Planning Appeal Tribunal. He told both groups he was "self-representing" as he is a director of the companies RJ Concrete and Construction, and Ryan Jones Corporation.

In the matter with the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal, in December, Matson attempted to represent Ryan Jones Corporation by calling and cross-examining witnesses, submitting documents and making legal submissions. The Tribunal then asked him to submit evidence as to his role with the corporation, or applicant.

Matson said he acted as the CAO for a number of Jones' companies, and as he was a director of the corporation, he was self-representing. Ryan Jones was also at the counsel table during the hearing, but did not make any submissions. The Tribunal noted Matson did not submit any sworn evidence he was a director.

The Tribunal ruled Matson could not represent Ryan Jones Corporation in any further hearings.

City council, labour board

Matson also represented RJ Concrete and Construction Ltd at a labour board hearing, where Matson said he is a shareholder and CAO of the company. While the other parties, mainly unions did not ask for him to be removed from the hearing, they did note Matson had his licence to practice law suspended.

Matson once again said he was "self-representing" in the case, and believed his counsel had informed the Law Society that he would appear in this one matter.

Matson had also appeared before Thunder Bay city council in early January, proposing to council a number of legal issues if it went ahead with the Designated Truck Route.

At that meeting, Matson was questioned by Coun. Cody Fraser, who is in law school, in what capacity he was acting in, as he appeared on behalf of Santorelli's Truck Stop. Matson responded he was a consultant for the company.

Matson previously acted as counsel for Santorelli's.

Matson faces 20 criminal charges, including forgery and obstructing justice. His next court date is set for March 29.

His licence to practice law is still suspended, and has no scheduled hearing dates with the Law Society.