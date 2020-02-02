Thunder Bay dancing doctors PET scanner fundraiser sells out

Organizers of a 350-seat, $150-a-ticket Dancing with the Stars parody involving local doctors and aimed at raising money for a new PET Scanner for the Thunder Bay, Ont., hospital say the event has already sold out.

However, people can still donate money to individual doctor-dancer teams to help them win a prize for the most money raised.

Medical oncologist Joseph Del Paggio and his sister cooked up Dancing with the Docs with the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Foundation as a way to honour their mother, who passed away from a rare form of lymphoma in July of last year, Del Paggio said.

"Let's be honest, dreadful show, Dancing with the Stars, but it was a show my mom really loved," he said.

"We thought what [a] perfect way to capture my mom's essence. She loved glitz and glamour."

The TV show features teams of celebrities and professional dancers competing in a multi-week dance competition.

The local edition will see physicians – such as ophthalmologist Dr. Christopher Francis, palliative care physician Dr. Kathy Simpson, and the executive vice president of medicine and academics at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre Dr. Stewart Kennedy – teaming up with skilled dancers for a one-night dance-off.

"Everybody is shockingly quite good," Del Paggio said of his physician colleagues.

The sold-out event takes place May 2 at the Valhalla Inn.

People wishing to donate in support of individual dance teams can do so at healthsciencesfoundation.ca/donatewtd.