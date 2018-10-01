'Another hit to our industry': Thunder Bay dairy farmer says USMCA trade deal will impact his business

Canada and the United States have reached an eleventh hour agreement on trade. Details are just beginning to emerge about what this new deal means. But for dairy farmers, it confirms what they've been fearing for months. American will have more access to the Canadian market, especially via milk products such as protein. Bernie Kamphof is a dairy farmer just outside Thunder Bay. The CBC's Cathy Alex asked for his reaction to these changes. 7:29

A dairy farmer in the Thunder Bay, Ont, area says Canada's new trade agreement with the United States and Mexico could have a negative financial impact on him, and other producers.

The just-concluded deal would give American farmers greater access to Canada's dairy industry, worth about 3.6 per cent of Canada's current dairy market, according to the Dairy Farmers of Canada.

'Another hit to our industry'

"I guess we're just going to have to tighten our belts again and try to look for more efficiencies in our individual businesses," said Bernie Kamphof, who farms in the township of Oliver-Paipoonge.

The changes represent yet another obstacle in an industry full of challenges, he said. "It's not going to put me out of business but it just makes it a little bit more difficult to go day-to-day and we're going to have to try a little bit harder, and it's not like we don't try already, but it's another hit to our industry, which we weren't looking forward to."

Kamphof expects officials in the dairy industry will examine the agreement to see what, if any, federal or provincial government compensation or supports can be offered to producers to help them manage these changes.

Trying to stay 'optimistic'

Federal foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland said at a news conference Monday that there will be a new working group with dairy industry stakeholders to formulate a strategy to maintain the vitality of the industry.

In the meantime, Kamphof said he will stick with the same hopeful attitude that helps him manage many of the ups and downs of life as a farmer.

"I've always tried to operate my business in an optimistic, forward-looking manner and we will overcome these challenges and continue to produce milk for another day."