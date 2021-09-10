Surfmasons River Surfers propose artificial wave for lower Current River

When you picture someone surfing, the first image that comes to mind is probably not just below the Boulevard Lake dam in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A group of surfers, led by Brett Sharman, the president and founder of the Surfmasons River Surfers Association, hopes city council will be interested in an idea that could turn the lower Current River into a surfers paradise.

Sharman said the proposal is to have the city alter its permit to take water from the river, to fill an artificial pool below the dam, which would act as a reservoir for an artificial wave, that would spill over for a few hours a day.

"In the pool area there would be wave feature, its sort of like a skateboard ramp underwater, and we're proposing to build an adjustable feature," said Sharman.

"And then create a standing wave, something that could be surfed on a boogie board, or a surfboard, or a kayak."

Sharman said run-of-the-river waves have been built in other Canadian cities, pointing out that river surfing is popular in Ottawa and Montreal.

"Our proposal is to use Boulevard Lake as a catchment, and then we would release water every afternoon, or longer during higher water flows."

He said there is a large surfing community in Thunder Bay and Terrace Bay, who surf on Lake Superior. But, a calmer, and slightly warmer water option would be an ideal way to get more people involved in surfing, he said.

Brett Sharman, with the Surfmason River Surfing Association, says surfing on Lake Superior poses many challenges, such as freezing cold water temperatures, that a river surfing area would solve. (JohnHaynes (provided by Brett Sharman))

"We get out there and surf on the lake, but they're infrequent. It is a lake, it's a big lake, but it's not as consistent as an ocean. The idea really came about when myself and other members of the surfing community, where we started seeing the growing number of these types of river waves, either natural ones...but there are a growing number of manmade river waves."

"The idea has been tested and proven, but we saw a unique opportunity and we're super excited by the possibility of creating this really unique and innovative recreation opportunity in Thunder Bay."

Sharman said a feasibility study is complete on the project, which identified also all of the environmental conditions that would need to be met. The total cost of the project, including environmental studies and permits, would be about $3 million. The group is already working with a company that specializes in river wave design, he said.

Conservatory, garbage collection

Other agenda items at council on Monday night include a proposal from Councillor Aldo Ruberto, to make garbage cans mandatory for curbside collection.

If approved, administration would report back to council by the end of March, 2022 on how the program could be implemented.

Council is also expected to approve a funding grant with the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund. The $2 million in potential grants would be put toward a $7.1 million repair and rebuild at the Centennial Botanical Conservatory. While the council support does not secure the funding itself, it shows support for the bid.

Also, Synergy North has asked for council's approval to move from a rate minimization model, to a rate of return model.

The change would see an increase of $10 annually to most customers' hydro bills, but would also see the average property tax bill decrease by about $20 in the city.

Synergy North said the change would mean the city could effectively stop subsidizing hydro, and if the savings are passed onto property owners, tax bills would decrease.

The proposed change would take effect in 2024.