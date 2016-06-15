Lease terminated between Thunder Bay, Current River hydro-electric dam owner

A decision issued this week by Ontario's Environmental Review Tribunal should halt years of legal wrangling between the City of Thunder Bay and Robert Whiteside, the owner of a hydro-electric generating station on the Current River, just downstream of the Boulevard Lake Dam.

At the core of the dispute is water flows — Whiteside needed to maintain flow from a pipe above the dam through his turbine, which then emptied into the Current River. The city was required by the provincial environment ministry to maintain a specific water flow through dam at Boulevard Lake.

That flow was required to keep water moving over a fish ladder installed nearby. If the flows were dropped, the city could have been in trouble with the provincial government, violating its water permit, if flows were too low on the Current River below the dam.

In a decision reached this week, the Environmental Review Tribunal said the city and Whiteside reached an agreement in March to terminate a 40-year lease, originally signed in 1985.

The decision means Whiteside's generating station will no longer operate and the city will now be the only party to manage water flows on the Current River.

As part of its permit to move water from Boulevard Lake through the Current River, the city must maintain specific inflows and outflows from the lake, and measure water flows and levels every 15 minutes.

The permit to allow water to flow through the dam is valid until 2025.