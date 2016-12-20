Thunder Bay moves forward with curbside organics collection

Within the next four years, you'll be able to toss your apple cores, coffee grounds, stale bread or other organics into the green bin in Thunder Bay, Ont., instead of sending those items to landfill.

The city, after being mandated by the province, will need to design and operate an organics curbside collection program by 2025. The city has started the process, by looking to hire a consultant to recommend the best way to move forward.

That report is due to city council in January 2022.

"The city doesn't have any infrastructure currently in place to manage that [program]," said Jason Sherband, the manager of solid waste and recycling services."

He said the report would look at everything from collecting the organics to processing.

"How fast can you integrate that into the existing system, you need to look at the collection aspect of it, we need to look at how we're going to process that," he said, adding the province will require a licensed processor to take the organics from the city.

Sherband said the city also wants to look at new technology for the organics system, including potential automated collection.

"Other communities have adjusted collection schedules and methods in terms of how they collect at the curb. This will be part of the planning work, and see where we end up."

Based on the city's last waste audit, Sherband said up to 45 per cent of garbage is comprised of food waste. A municipal report from 2014 stated about 11,500 tonnes of food waste was thrown into Thunder Bay's landfill annually.

Sherband said the program would only be for residential addresses. He said in the future, there could be potential to expand to restaurants and other commerical operations.

At the earliest, he said, the collection program would begin in 2024.