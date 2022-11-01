Planned CUPE walkout won't affect schools in Thunder Bay

The union representing thousands of education workers in Ontario plans to walk off the job Friday as contract negotiations with the provincial government become heated. But that job action won't be affecting students in Thunder Bay.

Officials with the Lakehead District School Board, the Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and Thunder Bay's French Catholic school board have confirmed that schools will remain open Friday.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) has pledged its workers will walk off the job Friday amidst tense contract negotiations with the Ontario government.

The union represents 55,000 education workers, including early childhood educators, custodians and librarians. This week, union leaders have promised workers would walk off the job Friday despite promised legislation that would ban strikes.

Are you a parent concerned about what this means for your family? Or feel that the government response has gone too far? Is there a school board you'd like more information on? Send us an email

The government had been offering raises of two per cent a year for workers making less than $40,000 and 1.25 per cent for all others, but is now seeking to legislatively impose a four-year deal that would give 2.5 per cent annual raises to workers making less than $43,000 and 1.5 per cent raises for all others.

Officials with Thunder Bay's French and English Catholic boards say that none of their unionized employees are represented by CUPE, and so the job action won't affect them.

The Lakehead District School Board does have custodial and maintenance staff represented by CUPE, but it also announced Tuesday on its website that all of its schools will be open on Friday.

"Within the Lakehead District School Board, CUPE represents custodial and maintenance staff," the board stated. "Please be aware that this remains a fluid and changing provincial situation. The Lakehead District School Board continues to monitor developments daily and decisions will be made accordingly."

CBC News has contacted other school boards in northwestern Ontario, but has not yet received a response. You can find the latest on those developments here.

Some of Ontario's largest school boards in city's like Toronto and Ottawa have announced they will be cancelling or modifying school on Friday if the job action goes ahead as planned.